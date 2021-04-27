Q1 2021 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB(publ)-President - CEO & Executive VP of North



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this Q1 2021 Presentation for Inwido. My name is Henrik Hjalmarsson, I am the President and CEO. And with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO.



Next page, please, Page 2. We're going to spend the coming 25 to 30 minutes going through a short introduction to Inwido, some Q1 highlights and a look into the Q1 performance, short update on M&A status and a few words on the acquisition of MV Center that we announced just after quarter 1 ended, a few words on our initial thinking around EU taxonomy alignment, looking to the market outlook and our short-term priorities. Peter will then go through