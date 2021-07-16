Q2 2021 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB(publ)-President - CEO & Executive VP of North



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of Inwido's Second Quarter and First Half Year Results 2021. My name is Henrik Hjalmarsson, I'm the President and CEO. And with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO.



Next page, please, Page 2. So we will spend the coming 25 minutes or so going through a brief introduction to Inwido for those of you who are new to us. A few words on the Q2 performance, the highlights as well as the first half year numbers. I'll go through a brief update on M&A and some words on the market outlook as well as our short-term priorities.



Peter will then take over and go through the financials in a bit more detail, after which I will summarize,