Q3 2021 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB(publ)-President - CEO & Executive VP of North



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of Indigo's Third Quarter 2021 results. My name is Henrik Hjalmarsson, I am the President and CEO. And with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO. Next page, please, Page 2.



We will spend the coming 25 minutes or so going through a brief introduction to Inwido for those of you who are new to us, give an update on the Q3 highlights as well as the performance and the first 9 months' performance. A short update on M&A status, looking to the market outlook as well as our short-term priorities. Peter will go through the detailed financials, and I will then close with the summary, after which there will be plenty of time for questions.

