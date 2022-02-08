Q4 2021 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Inwido audiocast with teleconference Q4 2021.



Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of Inwido's fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. My name is Henrik Hjalmarsson, I am the President and CEO. And with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO.



Next page, please, Page 2. We will spend the coming half hour or so going through a brief introduction to Inwido, for those of you who are new to us, an update on the Q4 performance as well as the full year, a quick look into the M&A status, a few words on the market outlook as well as our short-term priorities. Peter will then go through the detailed financials. I will come back with a short summary, after which there will be plenty of time for questions.



