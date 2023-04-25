Q1 2023 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Inwido Q1 2023 Report Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Henrik Hjalmarsson; and CFO, Peter Welin. Please go ahead.



Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of Inwido's first quarter 2023 Results. My name is Henrik Hjalmarsson. I am the President and CEO. And with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO. We will spend the coming 20 minutes or so going through a few highlights of the results, a short glance into the different business areas as well as a deep dive into the financials, after which there will be plenty of time for questions.



But first, for those of you who are new to Inwido, we're a leading window group in Europe and a clear market leader in the Nordics with a strong and growing position in the U.K. and Ireland. Net sales of SEK 9.6 billion rolling 12 months with a return on operating capital of 17.6%. And we have roughly 4,400 employees at the end of the