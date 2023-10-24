Q3 2023 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Inwido Q3 2023 Report Presentation. Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Henrik Hjalmarsson; and CFO, Peter Welin. Please go ahead.



Henrik Hjalmarsson - Inwido AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of Inwido's third quarter and first 9 months results 2023. My name is Henrik Hjalmarsson, I am the President and CEO. And with me, I have Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO. We will spend the coming 20 minutes or so going through a brief highlight of the results for the third quarter and year-to-date, after which time, there will be plenty of time for questions.



But first, for those of you who are new to Inwido, we are a leading window group in Europe, a clear market leader in the Nordic region with a strong presence in the U.K. and Ireland. Net sales of SEK 9.3 billion rolling 12 months with a return on operating capital of 16.2%. We had roughly 4,500 employees at the end of the third quarter in the geographies marked