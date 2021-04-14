Apr 14, 2021 / NTS GMT
Simon Grant - SciBase Holding AB - CEO
I work for a company called SciBase. We're based in Stockholm, and we are a pioneer within AI and something called electrical impedance spectroscopy. We have a unique combination of these two technologies.
And I think you hear a lot of companies talking about AI, but we're a company that has actually a clinical product that is out in the market. And we've done over 100,000 patients clinically. So this is a proven AI. We're actually on our second generation of AI products now.
So we're in a really exciting stage of the company. It's taking us some time, but we're right at this point where we're about to unlock, I guess, the potential of the US. We've been approved in the US for a couple years, but US is about reimbursement, and I'm going to take you through that to explain the stage, where it comes to. We're in a really exciting stage.
First of all, what kind of problem do we solve as a company? Well, I think you can see -- a good example is this. We work with melanoma detection as our first product. And if you look at these two moles or these
SciBase Holding AB (publ) Online Capital Market Conference Transcript
Apr 14, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...