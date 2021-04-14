Apr 14, 2021 / NTS GMT

Simon Grant - SciBase Holding AB - CEO



I work for a company called SciBase. We're based in Stockholm, and we are a pioneer within AI and something called electrical impedance spectroscopy. We have a unique combination of these two technologies.



And I think you hear a lot of companies talking about AI, but we're a company that has actually a clinical product that is out in the market. And we've done over 100,000 patients clinically. So this is a proven AI. We're actually on our second generation of AI products now.



So we're in a really exciting stage of the company. It's taking us some time, but we're right at this point where we're about to unlock, I guess, the potential of the US. We've been approved in the US for a couple years, but US is about reimbursement, and I'm going to take you through that to explain the stage, where it comes to. We're in a really exciting stage.



First of all, what kind of problem do we solve as a company? Well, I think you can see -- a good example is this. We work with melanoma detection as our first product. And if you look at these two moles or these