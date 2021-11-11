Nov 11, 2021 / 03:10PM GMT

Mats Hyttinge - Redeye AB - Analyst



We welcome Michael ColÃ©rus who is CFO of SciBase. Please go ahead. Welcome.



Michael ColÃ©rus - SciBase Holding AB(publ)-CFO



Thank you very much, Mats. I am Michael ColÃ©rus, CFO at SciBase, and been that since 2014.



And before I go in and do a short and brief update on our progress, I would just say that our CEO, Simon, sends his regards. He is over in the US, as the US has just opened up. He is there now for some long overdue meetings.



Now what does SciBase do, and what kind of problems do we solve? Well, SciBase is a medtech company based on research from the Karolinska Institute. We work with the skin within the dermatology space, using a unique combination of AI and a technology called EIS, or electrical impedance spectroscopy. And we help clinicians make diagnosis on different skin conditions.



Now this program, many of you have probably seen this before, but this is a very good example of the problems or the issues that the dermatologists