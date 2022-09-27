Sep 27, 2022 / NTS GMT

Mats Hyttinge - Redeye AB - Analyst



Welcome back. We now have Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase, with us. Welcome, Simon.



Simon Grant - SciBase Holding AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, Mats. SciBase is based here in Stockholm and we are a company working within skin diagnostics, within dermatology primarily. And we have been a pioneer within artificial intelligence. We had one of the first products to ever be released and definitely to be FDA approved. And that product has gone on to be used more than 150,000 times clinically.



We are a commercial-stage company. We're past the stage of technical regulatory and clinical risk. And we're growing quite well. We are up about 65% this year, year to date. We have been growing in our key markets, Germany and the US, especially in the US, but in both markets. And we see a good growth going forward as well.



One thing is that we have reached a really important goal for us this year, and that is to reach 70% in gross margin. So things are going quite well and we have momentum on the sales