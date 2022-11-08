Nov 08, 2022 / NTS GMT

Simon Grant - SciBase Holding AB(publ)-CEO



My name is Simon Grant and I'm the CEO of SciBase based here in Stockholm. We are traded on the Nasdaq Personals. I'm really happy today to be able to update you on the company progress and especially to discuss our announcement we made earlier today regarding our collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Consumer.



Today, I'm going to focus on three areas. The first area is the area of skin barrier, what it is, why it's important for diseases such as eczema or atopic dermatitis. The second thing I'm going to discuss is our collaboration with Johnson & Johnson, what it is, and what our goals are with that collaboration. And the third thing I'm going to talk about is skin barrier in general, what we see as the potential within this space, and why we're so excited about it.



For those of you that don't know SciBase, a quick introduction. We're a company working with skin disorders. And specifically, we work with unmet needs for dermatologists and allergists. We have developed a unique combination of two technologies: