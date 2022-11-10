SciBase Holding AB (publ) Corporate Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Simon Grant - SciBase Holding AB - CEO



My name is Simon Grant; I'm the CEO of SciBase. And I guess you -- this week, you would have seen our communication regarding Johnson & Johnson, and that's the background and the reason for this meeting. It's that we wanted to provide a bit more background on this new segment for us -- for the company.



Today's agenda, we're going to take about an hour in total. But today, we're going to start with some introductions. And then we have a video from Professor Cezmi Akdis, which is going to provide some of the scientific and clinical background regarding this barrier hypothesis and the associated diseases and the effect on society.



Then I'll give a presentation which provides some clinical background. It talks about our pipeline of products that are coming and the market potential within this barrier space. And then we're going to finish with the Q&A, maybe 10, 15 minutes, something like that. You can, at any time, send questions through the Zoom meeting chat.



As I said, my name is Simon Grant; I'm the CEO of SciBase. SciBase is based