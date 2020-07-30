Jul 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Lawrence Flynn - Artificial Solutions International AB - CEO



Thank you very much, and a very warm welcome to everybody to our Q2 2020 presentation. As you've already heard, the presentations will be from myself, Laurence Flynn, the CEO, and from Chris Bushnell, the CFO.



If you haven't seen the presentation, which we are going to use today, it's accessible via the company's website, which is www.artificial-solutions.com. And if you navigate to the Investor Relations section, underneath that you will find the Financial Reports section, and there are some tabs there. And you can see both the Presentation tab and the Interim Reports tab, and that's where you will find both the Q2 Interim Report and, additionally, the