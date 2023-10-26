Oct 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Per Ottosson - Artificial Solutions International AB - CEO



Okay, welcome all. It's my pleasure to welcome you to this report of Artificial Solutions Q3 2023. And like I said before, the presentation can also be found on our website under investors.artificialsolutions.com.



It's been another great quarter of growth. We also met one of the significant milestone that we have on our trajectory. And we're going to talk about both of those. We also had some experiences where Fredrik and I have learned a bit more about metrics and reporting. We'll go in a bit more into that as well.



But to start off, I'm coming to you from San Francisco as we speak. And I've been here now since this weekend and met a lot of the people in the epicenter of what is basically version two of the big technology revolution. So we have the PC and the Internet, and now generative AI has dragged along with it all the different AI applications that we've been working on for years. That now have become mainstream.



It is incredibly, incredibly hyped in San Francisco right now. Out of the 50 new startups in the US