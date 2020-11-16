Nov 16, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Robert Frederick Dickerson - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Welcome, everyone, to the Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference. We'll kick it off in the food space. We're honored to have Vital Farms with us today. Vital Farms is an ethical food company that's leading -- or is a leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter and is the second largest egg brand in the U.S. by retail dollar share. Listed on the Nasdaq this past July. And thankfully, we do have President and CEO, Russell Diez-Canseco; and Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Jason Dale, with us today.



And with that, Russell, I will turn it over to you for a couple opening remarks, and then we can jump into Q&A. Thanks.



Russell Diez-Canseco - Vital Farms, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Perfect. Thanks so much, Rob. Good morning, everybody. It's great to be here. This is our first of these as a public company, and we're excited to participate.



As Rob mentioned, we are on a mission to improve the lives of