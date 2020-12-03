Dec 03, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Pamela Kaufman - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, I'm Pam Kaufman, Morgan Stanley's U.S. food and tobacco analyst. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative today.



So I'd like to introduce Vital Farms for the next presentation. Vital Farms is an ethical food company that offers pasture-raised eggs and butter. The company offers a unique growth profile within the packaged food space and is attractively positioned because it sits in the intersection of shifting consumer preferences towards health and wellness and more protein as well as a focus on Conscious Capitalism and sustainability.



The company is a Certified B Corporation and focuses on ethical sourcing practices and a stakeholder business model. As Vital Farms went public earlier this year, we're very excited to have Russell Diez-Canseco