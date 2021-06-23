Jun 23, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Rob Dickerson - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. - Analyst



Welcome, everyone, to the Jeffries Consumer Conference. I'm Rob Dickerson, the Food Analyst at Jeffries. We are honored to have with us today Vital Farms' President and CEO, Russell Diez-Conseco; CFO, Bo Meissner; and also new Head of Investor Relations, Matt Siler. Welcome, guys.



Vital Farms is the leading US brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter and is the second largest egg brand by regional dollar share. With a network of more than 200 family farms, the Company's pasture-raised products have set the national standard for ethically produced food.



Vital's relationships with small family farms and the efficiency of its supply chain provides it with a competitive advantage in the long-growth runway, above that of many CPG companies we'd add. It's also a certified Class B Corp. That's an ESG pure play focused on all stakeholders.



And with that, I'm going to turn it over to you, Russell, for a couple opening remarks and then we'll just jump into Q&A.



Russell Diez-Canseco