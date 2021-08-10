Q2 2021 Vital Farms Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Vital Farms, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matt Siler, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Matthew D. Siler - Vital Farms, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Vital Farms Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. I am pleased to be joined on today's call by Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer.



By now, everyone should have access to the company's second quarter 2021 earnings press release issued this morning. This is available on the Investor Relations section of Vital Farms' website at investors.vitalfarms.com.



Through the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and