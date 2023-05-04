Q1 2023 Vital Farms Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Vital Farms First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand over the conference to your speaker today, Matt Siler, Vice President of Investor Relations. Matt, please go ahead.



Matthew D. Siler - Vital Farms, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Vital Farms First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. I'm joined on today's call by Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer; Thilo Wrede, Chief Financial Officer; and Kathryn McKeon, our Chief Marketing Officer. By now, everyone should have access to the company's first quarter 2023 earnings press release issued this morning. This is available on the Investor Relations section of Vital Farm's website at investors.vitalfarms.com.



Through the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on