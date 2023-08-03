Q2 2023 Vital Farms Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Matthew D. Siler - Vital Farms, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Vital Farms Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. I'm joined on today's call by Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer; Thilo Wrede, Chief Financial Officer; and I'm happy to introduce Pete Pappas, our Chief Sales Officer. By now, everyone should have access to the company's second quarter 2023 earnings press release issued this morning. This is available on the Investor Relations section of the Vital Farms website at investors.vitalfarms.com.



Through the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause