Vital Farms Inc To Host Analyst Day Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Matthew O'Hayer - Vital Farms, Inc. - Founder & Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for making the trip to Austin and joining us here this morning at the 2023 Vital Farms Analyst Day. I take care of this real quick. It's my pleasure to introduce our President and CEO, who will be leading our presentation today, Russell Diez-Canseco.



Russell Diez-Canseco - Vital Farms, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Matt. Do we have -- we don't have any kind of applause, I guess. Where's my entrance theme? Thank you. Thank you. So cool. Thanks so much for being here today, making the trip and to all of you who are tuning in remotely. This is an exciting day for us. It's an opportunity for us to reflect on kind of the last 3 years since we became a public company and to now look ahead and talk about what we have planned for the coming years. And it was actually really fun to reflect on where we've been because it's been quite a ride. The world has thrown a lot at companies like us since 2020. And we've kind of