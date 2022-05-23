May 23, 2022 - May 24, 2022 / NTS GMT

Alex Walker - East Star Resources Plc - CEO & Director



Thank you. I'm assuming the massive influx of investors in the last couple of minutes is because we've all heard about the exciting opportunity in Kazakhstan, and everyone wants to know a little bit more about that. But also, I think represents why the conference is called 121.



But let's go through it. Kazakhstan today is Western Australia. But in the 1950s and someone from SRK -- sorry, '70s and someone from SRK argued with me, it's more like the 1950s. So what we did was came in and pegged 700 square kilometers in the middle of Kalgoorlie, as well as another 700 square kilometers in the middle of one of the most prolific and high-grade VMS belts in the world.



The country has so far, released 700,000 square kilometers available to peg on first come first serve. And at the end of this year, that will be opening up the rest of the country, which is about 2.65 million square kilometers next to some of the most profitable and high-grade mines in the world, including mines like Polymetal with an EBITDA of $465 million last