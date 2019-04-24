NNIT A/S to Acquire Halfmann Goetsch Partner AG Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the NNIT conference call. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin your meeting.



Klaus Hosbond Skovrup - NNIT A/S-Head of IR



Thank you. Welcome to this NNIT call regarding our acquisition of Halfmann Goetsch Partner. My name is Klaus Skovrup, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. And with me today is CFO, Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen. I'll briefly walk you through the practicalities for today's meeting before handing over to Carsten. The slides being used for this presentation will be on -- available on our website, nnit.com. After the presentation, we open up for questions.



Note that this call is being webcast live and a replay will be made available on NNIT's website after the call.



I advise you -- I need to advise you that this call will contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be considerable from the outlook set forth. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on