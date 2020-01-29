Q4 2019 NNIT A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Jens Binger - NNIT A/S-Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to this NNIT call regarding our financial performance for the fourth quarter 2019, full year 2019 and outlook for 2020. My name is Jens Binger, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. With me today, I have CEO, Per Kogut; and CFO, Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen.



I will briefly walk you through the practicalities for today's meeting before handing over to Per and Carsten.



Today's earnings release as well as the slides being used for this presentation, will be available on our website, nnit.com. The conference call is scheduled to last approximately 1 hour. The presentation is expected to last around 30 minutes and after the presentation, we will open for questions.



Today's agenda can be found on Slide #3.