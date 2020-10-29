Q3 2020 NNIT A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the NNIT Interim Report for the First 9 Months of 2020. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present Jens Binger, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury. Please begin your meeting.



Jens BlÃ¼itgen Binger - NNIT A/S-Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to this call on NNIT's Financial Performance for the First 9 Months of 2020 and Outlook for 2020.



Slide 2. My name is Jens Binger, and I'm Head of Investor Relations and Treasury. With me today is CEO, Per Kogut; and our CFO, Pernille Fabricius. I will briefly walk you through the practicalities for today's meeting, before giving the word to Per and Pernille.



Today's earnings release, as well as the slides being used for this presentation, will be available on our website, nnit.com. The conference call is scheduled to last approximately 1 hour, and the presentation is expected to last around 30 minutes. And after the presentation, we will open up for questions.



Slide 3. Today's agenda can be found on Slide #3. And