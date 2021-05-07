Q1 2021 NNIT A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the NNIT interim report for the first 3 quarters (sic - see press release, "three months") of 2021. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present Pernille Fabricius, CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Pernille Fabricius - NNIT A/S-EVP and CFO



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to this call on NNIT's financial performance for the first 3 months of 2021 and outlook for 2021.



Turn to Slide 2, please. My name is Pernille Fabricius, CFO of NNIT. With me today is our CEO, Per Kogut. I will briefly walk you through the practicalities for today's meeting before giving the word to Per.



Today's Q1 release as well as the slides being used for this presentation will be available on our website, nnit.com. The conference call is scheduled to last approximately 45 minutes, depending on the level of questions. The presentation is expected to last around 30 minutes. Today's agenda can be found on Slide #3. Please note that this call is being livecast and that a replay will be