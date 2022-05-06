Q1 2022 NNIT A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Par Fors - NNIT A/S-President - CEO & Interim Senior VP of Hybrid Cloud Solutions



Thank you. Hi, everybody, and thank you for calling in to our Q1 results presentation. My name is Par Fors, and I'm the CEO of NNIT. And with me today is our CFO, Pernille Fabricius. We are to present the results of the first quarter and of course, be ready to answer your questions.



Please turn to Slide 2 for an overview on today's agenda. I will kick off today's presentation with an overview of the highlights for the first quarter, followed by a brief update on the strategic initiatives we have put in motion to strengthen NNIT's operational and financial performance. Pernille will follow up with a review of our business unit performance and the group financials for the quarter. I will then end the presentation with