Q2 2022 NNIT A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning or good afternoon, and welcome to the NNIT Interim Report for the First 6 Months of 2022. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Par Fors to begin. So Par, please go ahead, when you're ready.



Par Fors - NNIT A/S-President - CEO & Interim Senior VP of Hybrid Cloud Solutions



Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to today's second quarter call, and thank you for your interest in NNIT. Pernille and I look forward to taking you through the results for the second quarter and answering all your questions.



Let us move to -- on to Slide 2 and take you through today's agenda. We will start today's presentation with an overview of the highlights for the second quarter before we move on to strategic update with a few comments on the divestment announced back in June. Pernille will provide an overview of the business unit performance in the second quarter and the group financials as well. We will open up for questions after a few comments