Q3 2022 NNIT A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the NNIT Inteirm Report for the first 9 months of 2022 Call. My name is Lauren, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Par Fors, CEO, to begin. Par, please go ahead.



Par Fors - NNIT A/S-President - CEO & Interim Senior VP of Hybrid Cloud Solutions



Thank you, and thank you all for joining our Q3 earnings call today. We look forward to providing an overview of the results for the quarter before answering your questions. Please turn to Slide 2 at the agenda.



Firstly, we will provide a helicopter view of the third quarter's performance and the strategic progress we are making with the divestment of our infrastructure business and the consolidation of our global delivery capabilities, among other things. Secondly, Pernille will present Q3 business unit performance and the group financials as well. Lastly, we'll take your questions after a short recap of the key takeaways for the quarter.



Let's turn to Slide 3 for