Full Year 2022 NNIT A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the NNIT Financial Report 2022. My name is Glenn, and I will be the moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Par Fors, CEO and President of NNIT to begin. Par, please go ahead.



Par Fors - NNIT A/S-President and CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome to our earnings call about NNIT's full year results of 2022. My name is Par Fors, and I'm pleased to be able to introduce Carsten Ringius, who joined us as CFO in December and is by my side today. We look forward to sharing some highlights of '22 and providing a bit of background for the guidance for '23 before answering your questions.



Let us turn to Slide 2 with a brief overview of the agenda for today's call. The first point of the agenda is a few highlights of '22, which was immensely busy year for us in NNIT. We will follow up with comments on the strategic direction we are taking after the contemplated divestment of our infrastructure operation. After that, I will provide an update on the