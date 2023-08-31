Q2 2023 NNIT A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Par Fors - NNIT A/S-President&CEO



Thank you very much, Harry, for the introduction. And also, thank you for joining our call today about NNIT's results for the second quarter of 2023 and the performance of our newly introduced regions. My name is Par Fors, and I'm the CEO of NNIT, and I'm joined by our CFO, Carsten Ringius, and we both look forward to covering the highlights of the quarter and our recently upgraded 2023 guidance. We will take your questions after the presentation.



Let us turn to Slide 2 and a brief overview of the key figures for the quarter. We were really pleased to maintain the momentum from the beginning of the year and to generate a solid revenue growth of 15% and an organic growth of 11% in the second quarter of 2023.