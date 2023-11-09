Q3 2023 NNIT A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Par Fors - NNIT A/S-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and warm welcome to our Q3 call. My name is Par Fors, and I'm the CEO of NNIT. Our CFO, Carsten Ringius, is with me today, and we will cover the highlights of the quarter and our 2023 guidance. We look forward to taking your questions after the presentations.



Please flip to Slide 2 and a brief overview of the key figures for the quarter. We maintained a good traction in the third quarter of the year and delivered a 19% growth, out of which 11% was organic. The positive development was driven by good progress across our life science activities and the public and enterprise segments assignments in our Danish regions.



We were very pleased to see a