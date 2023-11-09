Nov 09, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NNIT Q3 2023 Results Conference Call. My name is Chach, and I'll be coordinating your call today.
(Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to turn the call over to Par Fors, CEO of NNIT. Please go ahead.
Par Fors - NNIT A/S-President&CEO
Thank you very much, and warm welcome to our Q3 call. My name is Par Fors, and I'm the CEO of NNIT. Our CFO, Carsten Ringius, is with me today, and we will cover the highlights of the quarter and our 2023 guidance. We look forward to taking your questions after the presentations.
Please flip to Slide 2 and a brief overview of the key figures for the quarter. We maintained a good traction in the third quarter of the year and delivered a 19% growth, out of which 11% was organic. The positive development was driven by good progress across our life science activities and the public and enterprise segments assignments in our Danish regions.
We were very pleased to see a
Q3 2023 NNIT A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...