Aug 18, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Nexstim's webinar for investors, analysts, and media. Nexstim's CEO, Mikko Karvinen; and CFO, Joonas Juokslahti, will be giving a presentation that will take about half an hour. And after that, they are available for answering any questions you might have. (Operator Instructions)
The webinar will be recorded, and we will inform you later on where you can find the recording. We've booked an hour for the webinar. In case we do not have time to answer all questions, we will email you later given that you have given us your full name within any questions.
And now, let's move on to the webinar. First presenting is Nexstim's CEO, Mikko Karvinen. Go ahead.
Mikko Karvinen - Nexstim Oyj - CEO
Thank you, Astrid, and welcome on behalf of myself. My name is Mikko Karvinen, and I'm the CEO of Nexstim. I'll be joined in this webinar also by our CFO, Joonas Juokslahti, later on.
So begin with sharing a slide deck. So about Nexstim, we are a company that focuses on personalized brain diagnostics and therapy. And in this cover slide, you
Half Year 2023 Nexstim Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 18, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...