Q1 2021 Compass Pathways PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the COMPASS Pathways First Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now Like to introduce your host for today's conference, Stephen Schultz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Stephen D. Schultz - COMPASS Pathways plc - SVP of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome all of you, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2021 results call. Again, my name is Steve Schultz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at COMPASS Pathways. And today, I'm joined by George Goldsmith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Piers Morgan, Chief Financial Officer. George will begin today's call with a business update on our recent progress. And Piers will follow with a review of our financial results. We will then open the call to questions. The call is being recorded and will be available on the COMPASS Pathways Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the call. We hope you've had a chance to