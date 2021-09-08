Sep 08, 2021 / 06:20PM GMT

Neena Marie Bitritto-Garg - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst



All right. So good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for attending Citi's 16th Annual Biopharma Conference. I'm Neena Bitritto-Garg, one of the biotech analysts here at Citi.



For our next session, I'm really happy to be joined by the CEOs of 2 companies addressing mental health conditions through studying psychedelic drugs, including George Goldsmith from COMPASS Pathways and Florian Brand from Atai Life Sciences. So over the next 45 minutes or so, we're going to talk about the potential for psychedelic medicines and mental health conditions as well as some specifics of each company's programs.



But before we do get into the discussion, if anybody listening has questions that you want me to ask, feel free to either e-mail me directly or submit your questions through the web portal, and then I can incorporate them if there is time.



So now I want to just turn it over to Florian and George to each give kind of a quick introduction. I don't know if we want to go alphabetically for anyone