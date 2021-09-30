Sep 30, 2021 / 02:40PM GMT

Hello. Welcome. Welcome to the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference for 2021. My name is Charles Duncan; I am a Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst for the firm, and this is a prerecorded session of day four, yes, for our annual conference. And I have to say what a year it has been since we last hosted our clients in the fall of 2020.



It's a pleasure to introduce the next presenting company, that is Compass Pathways. And with me today, I have George Goldsmith, the Company's CEO. I also have Lars Christian Wilde, the Company's President and Chief Business Officer. George and Lars, how are you today?



Great to be here, Charles. Thanks so much for hosting us today.



It's our pleasure.



