Q1 2022 Compass Pathways PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to COMPASS Pathways First Quarter '22 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



I would like to turn the conference over to Stephen Schultz, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen D. Schultz - COMPASS Pathways plc - SVP of IR



Welcome all of you, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2022 results conference call. We hope you've had a chance to review the press release issued earlier today covering these results.



Again, my name is Steve Schultz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at COMPASS Pathways. Today, I'm joined by George Goldsmith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer; and Mike Falvey, our Chief Financial Officer. The call is being recorded and will be available on the COMPASS Pathways' Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the call.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that during the call today, the team will be making forward-looking statements