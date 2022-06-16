Compass Pathways PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 16, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

George Jay Goldsmith - COMPASS Pathways plc - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Hello, everyone. I'm pleased to welcome you to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of COMPASS Pathways plc. I'm George Goldsmith, Chairman and CEO. Additionally, I would like to recognize the directors of the company who are with us today: Robert McQuade, David Norton and Wayne Riley.



This meeting is being held at the offices of Goodwin Procter LLP at the New York Times Building 620, Eight Avenue, New York, New York 10018 with shareholders able to attend. Please note that this meeting is being recorded.



Although it will not constitute attendance, shareholders are able to view and listen in via webcast. The quorum for this meeting is 1 or more qualifying persons present at a meeting, holding or being the proxy of the holders of at least 33 and 1/3% in number of the shares issued and entitled to vote on the business to be transacted at this meeting.



As at 19th April 2022, the issued share capital of the company was 42,511,357 ordinary shares. 23,460,763 shares entitled to vote at this Annual General Meeting