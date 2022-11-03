Q3 2022 Compass Pathways PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the COMPASS conference third quarter call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



And I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Stephen Schultz. Sir, you may begin.



Stephen D. Schultz - COMPASS Pathways plc - SVP of IR



Welcome all of you, and thank you for joining us today for our third quarter 2022 results conference call. We hope you've had a chance to review the 2 press releases we issued earlier today, summarizing our accomplishments this quarter and announcing the publication of the results of our Phase IIb trial for treatment-resistant depression in The New England Journal of Medicine.



Again, my name is Stephen Schultz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at COMPASS Pathways. And today, I'm joined by George Goldsmith, our Co-Founder and Executive Chairman; our Chief Executive Officer, Kabir Nath; Dr. Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer; and Mike Falvey, our Chief Financial Officer. The call is being recorded and will be available on