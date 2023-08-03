Q2 2023 Compass Pathways PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Stephen D. Schultz - COMPASS Pathways plc - SVP of IR



Welcome all of you, and thank you for joining us today for our second quarter 2023 results conference call. Again, my name is Steve Schultz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at COMPASS Pathways. And today, I'm joined by Kabir Nath, our Chief Executive Officer; Mike Falvey, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Guy Goodwin, our Chief Medical Officer. This call is being recorded and will be available on the COMPASS Pathways' Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the call.



