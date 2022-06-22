Jun 22, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Dave Mossberg - Three Part Advisors - Analyst
Hi everyone. This is Dave Mossberg with Three Part Advisors, and welcome to what is our 12th annual East Coast IDEAS Conference. This one's virtual. I want to appreciate everybody for participating with us. Next up, we have Quest Resource Holding. Trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol QRHC.
Quest's been a client for about five years now with Three Part Advisors. We've really enjoyed the time we've spent with them and management team. Management has done a great job over the last several years with creating a lot of positive change. First, a very well-executed turnaround strategy to improve profitability, and then over the last [several] years, transitioned to what is a great growth story.
So we're excited to hear what Ray has to say today. Presenting on behalf of the company is Ray Hatch, the CEO. And with that, I'll turn it over to Ray.
Ray Hatch - Quest Resource Holding Corporation - CEO, President & Director
Thanks, Dave. Thanks for the intro. Thanks for the opportunity to speak to
Quest Resource Holding Corp at Three Part Advisors East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 22, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...