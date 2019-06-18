Netcompany Group A/S Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jun 18, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Johansen - Netcompany Group A/S-CFO&Member of Executive Board



Well good morning, and welcome to this first Capital Markets Day for Netcompany. It's a pleasure to have you here today. My name is Thomas Johansen, I am CFO at Netcompany. And we have outlined what we think today is an interesting day, a round of presentations and an opportunity to meet management. Presenters of today is going to be the CEO, AndrÃ© Rogaczewski; and next will be Claus JÃ¸rgensen, who is our Chief Operating Officer. We are going to have a presentation from our Country Managing Partner in Denmark, Gustaf LÃ¶fberg. And then those that have looked at the program will see that there is another name from the U.K. than what is on the agenda. Our Country Managing Partner in the U.K., Mark Ward, for personal reasons could not be here today. So we have substituted him with a fully-fledged and a doable substitution, we think, at least, and we'll let you judge that. And that's Kevin Barrett, who will present the U.K. And then in the end, I will give some words around the quarterly