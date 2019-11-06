Q3 2019 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Nov 06, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the presentation of Q3 report conference call. I must advise that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, 6th of November 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to the first speaker today, AndrÃ© Rogaczewski. Thank you. Please go ahead.



AndrÃ©Rogaczewski - Netcompany Group A/S-Co-Founder - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany's Q3 2019 results. My name is AndrÃ© Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-founder of Netcompany. And I'm joined here today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen.



But before we get going, there are some important disclosures that I need you to read through. So could we have please Slide #2, please? I will pause for 30 seconds here and let you all have a read-through of these important disclosures.



And with that, can we go to Slide #3, please?



So the topic of today's