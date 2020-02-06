Q4 2019 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the presentation of the Q4 company announcement of the annual report 2019. (Operator Instructions) I must also advise you the conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 6th of February 2020. I would now like to hand over to your first speaker today, Andre Rogaczewski. Please go ahead, sir.
AndrÃ©Rogaczewski - Netcompany Group A/S-Co-Founder - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany's Q4 2019 and full 2019 results. My name is Andre Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Netcompany. And I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen.
Before we get going, there are some important disclosures that I need you to read through. So could we please have Slide #2, please? I will pause for 30 seconds here and that you all have a read-through of these important disclosures.
And with that, can we go to Slide #3, please?
The topic
