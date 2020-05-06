May 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the presentation of Q1 report conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, 6th of May, 2020.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, AndrÃ© Rogaczewski. Thank you. Please go ahead.
AndrÃ©Rogaczewski - Netcompany Group A/S-Co-Founder - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany's Q1 2020 results. My name is AndrÃ© Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Netcompany, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen.
Before we get going, there are some important disclosures that I need you to read through. So could we please have Slide #2? I will pause for 30 seconds here, and I'll let you all have a read-through of these important disclosures.
And with that, can we please go to Slide #3, please? So the topic of today's
Q1 2020 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...