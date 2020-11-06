Nine Months 2020 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

AndrÃ©Rogaczewski - Netcompany Group A/S-Co-Founder - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good day, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany's Q3 2020 results. My name is AndrÃ© Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Netcompany. And I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen.



And with that, can we please go to Slide #3, please? The topic of today's presentation follows our usual layout, which is that I will first give you an update on the business highlights for Q3. I will briefly comment on a number of larger contracts won and update you