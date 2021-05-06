Q1 2021 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Netcompany Group A/S interim report for the first 3 months of 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, AndrÃ© Rogaczewski; and CFO, Thomas Johansen. Please begin your meeting.



AndrÃ©Rogaczewski - Netcompany Group A/S-Co-Founder - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good day, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany's results, the first quarter of 2021. My name is AndrÃ© Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Netcompany. And I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen.



Before we get going, there are some important disclosures that I need you to read through. So could we please have Slide #2. I will pause for 30 seconds here and let you all have a read-through of these important disclosures.



And with that, can we go please to Slide #3. The topic of today's presentation follows our usual layout, which is that I will first give you an update on the business highlights for the first quarter. I will also go through our