Q2 2021 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, AndrÃ© Rogaczewski; and CFO, Thomas Johansen. Please begin your meeting.



AndrÃ©Rogaczewski - Netcompany Group A/S-Co-Founder - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good day, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany's results for Q2 2021. My name is AndrÃ© Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Netcompany. And I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen.



And before we get going, there are some important disclosures that I need you to read through. So could we please have Slide #2, please? I will pause here for 30 seconds and let you all have a read-through of these important disclosures.



And with that, can we please go to Slide #3, please?



The topic of today's presentation follows our usual layout, which is that I will first give you an update on the business highlights for Q2. I'll also go through our revenue visibility and our financial guidance for 2021. Once I'm done, Thomas will go