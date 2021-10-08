Oct 08, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Good day, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany's acquisition of Intrasoft, which is a natural continuation to the company announcement that we sent out Tuesday around new Net, the same matter. My name is Andre Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of the company, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen, and by Alexandros Manos, which is the CEO of Intrasoft.



The topic of today's presentation is our acquisition of Luxembourg-based Intrasoft, an acquisition we're excited about and that we will tell you more about on this call. I will present the strategic rationale for the acquisition and elaborate on the large potential we see for digitalization in Europe in the coming decade. Alex will then give a presentation of Intrasoft, what