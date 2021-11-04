Q3 2021 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Netcompany Interim Report for the first 9 months of 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Andre Rogaczewski. Please begin your meeting.



Andre Rogaczewski - Netcompany Group A/S-Co-Founder - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good day, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany results for quarter 3 2021. My name is Andre Rogaczewski, and I am the CEO and Co-Founder of Netcompany. And I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen.



Before we get going, there are some important disclosures that I need you to read through. So could we have Slide #2, please? I will pause for 30 seconds here, and let you all have a read-through of these important disclosures.



And with that, can we please go to Slide #3, please. The topic of today's presentation follows our usual layout, which is that I will first give you an update on the business highlights for Q3. I will also go through our revenue visibility and our financial guidance for 2021,