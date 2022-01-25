Q4 2021 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Good day, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany's results for Q4 and the full year of 2021. My name is Andre Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Netcompany, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen. But before we get going, there are some important disclosures that I need you to read through. So could we please have Slide #2.



I will pause 30 seconds here and let you all have a read-through of these important disclosures. And with that, can we go to Slide #3, please. The topic of today's presentation is our performance in and a detailed presentation of the financial performance in both Q4 and for the year. I will